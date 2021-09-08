Ahead of the reopening of higher educational institutions in the state, Kerala Education Minister on Wednesday said that the government has called for a meeting on September 10 with all the principals of the institution to list out necessary protocols needed to be followed in the colleges.

The decision to open colleges, other educational institutions in the state from 4 October was announced yesterday by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Addressing the reporters, Bindu said, "As per discussed, the higher education institutions would be reopened on October 4 for final year students. In order to list out the necessary COVID-19 protocols to be followed in the colleges, we have scheduled a meeting with all the principals on September 10."

She further added, "before reopening of colleges, the government and the institutions will set up a special camp for jabbing college students with 1st anti-COVID shots. The COVID-19 protocol will remain the same as it was last year."

"Academic session will be arranged on a shift basis or students have to show up in half-strength on alternative days. In order to discuss this issue, we have scheduled a meeting with all the principals of institutions on September 1 at 10 am. We will be asking all the principals to update the students with COVID-19 protocols that need to be followed in the colleges," Bindu said.

Moreover, Vijayan on Tuesday said the government has decided to withdraw total lockdown on Sundays and night curfew between 10 pm and 6 am.

The CM also said that from October 4, higher education institutions such as including technical, polytechnic and medical will be allowed to operate for undergraduate and graduate final year students. Teachers, students and non-teaching staff should be vaccinated at least with one dose of vaccine and those who are eligible for a second dose should get it administered immediately.

Training institutes will be allowed to operate in a bio-bubble model.

Vijayan during a press meet in the evening said that the decision to ease the restriction was taken during the COVID-19 review meeting as the weekly test positivity rate fell to 17.91 per cent from 18.49 per cent. The weekly TPR for the period between July 24 and 30 was 18.49 per cent while from August 31 to September 6, the TPR stands at 17.91 per cent.

Commenting on the recent observation of the high court, CM said, "it is up to the Centre to decide on the Kerala High Court ruling whether the second dose of Covishield can be taken after four weeks or 28 days. The Chief Secretary and Health Secretary will talk to the Central government on this issue."

The Kerala High Court had allowed Kitex company to administer Covishield to its before the completion of 84-day gap on Monday

He further added, "Class 10 and 12 studies are very important. So school teachers should also make sure to complete the vaccination by this week or month. Departments of Public Instruction and Higher Education should take steps to ensure that school teachers are vaccinated on priority."

Talking about the chalking out of plans to reopening of schools, the CM said, "In Higher Educational institutions, final year undergraduate and postgraduate classes will begin from October 4. Details regarding the opening of educational institutions are being worked out. Opening of schools will be decided later, all teachers have been asked to complete vaccination by this month."

Meanwhile, the total vaccination cover crossed 3-crore mark in the state. The first dose of anti-COVID shot has been administered to 76.15% of the eligible population and the second dose to 28.73 per cent.

