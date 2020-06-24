Kerala identified 152 new covid-19 patients on Wednesday, its fifth consecutive day with more than a hundred patients after flattening the infection curve in end-April. Of the new patients, 98 came from foreign countries and 46 returned from other states. Eight people were infected through local contacts. Meanwhile, 83 existing patients recovered from the disease on the day. The details were announced by Kerala’s chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan in his daily evening briefing.

Kerala has 3,063 total confirmed cases, 1,691 active cases, 1,888 recoveries and 23 deaths so far. It also has 1,54,759 under observation, and 2,282 hospitalised, till date. On Wednesday alone, 288 persons were hospitalised. The state has tested 1,97,567 samples so far, of which 4,005 results are still awaited, said Vijayan.

Kerala’s virus spread is relatively lower than other states, but it is worried about the faster increase in cases currently. It took the state 97 days to jump from just one confirmed case to 500 cases, official data said. But it took only five days to reach from 2,500 to the current 3,063 cases.

The state is also worried from an uptick of cases where the source of infection is unknown. From 4 May to 24 June, 75 people have become patients without being exposed to anyone known to be infected with the coronavirus, official data said. There are 13 of them in the capital city Thiruvananthapuram alone. Another 75 people who returned to Tamil Nadu recently from Kerala were tested positive upon arrival.

Giving a district-wise tally, Vijayan said, 25 of the fresh patients are from Pathanamthitta, 18 from Kollam, 17 from Kannur, 16 from Palakkad, 15 each from Thrissur and Alappuzha, ten from Malappuram, eight from Ernakulam, seven from Kottayam, six each from Idukki and Kasargod, four from Thiruvananthapuram and three from Kozhikode and two from Wayanad.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via