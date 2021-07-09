NEW DELHI: Kerala has reported a confirmed case of Zika virus infection, with 13 more suspected. This follows a fresh resurgence of covid-19 cases in the southern state.

State health minister Veena George on Thursday said that that a 24-year-old pregnant woman from Thiruvananthapuram district had been diagnosed with Zika virus disease. She is undergoing treatment at a private hospital, and delivered her baby on 7 July. Her condition is stable, according to the doctors.

Another 13 from Thiruvananthapuram have been identified as probable suspects, the minister told reporters adding that the government was awaiting confirmation from the National Institute of Virology (NIV) at Pune.

Of the 19 samples sent from Thiruvananthapuram, 13 health workers, including doctors, are suspected to be positive for Zika, the minister added.

Zika virus disease is caused by a virus transmitted primarily by Aedes mosquitoes, which bite during the day.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO) symptoms are generally mild and include fever, rash, conjunctivitis, muscle and joint pain, malaise or headache. Symptoms typically last for 2–7 days. Most people with Zika virus infection do not develop symptoms.

Zika virus infection during pregnancy, however, can cause infants to be born with microcephaly and other congenital malformations, known as congenital Zika syndrome. Infection with Zika virus is also associated with other complications of pregnancy including pre-term birth and miscarriage, as per WHO.

An increased risk of neurologic complications is associated with Zika virus infection in adults and children, including Guillain-Barré syndrome, neuropathy and myelitis.

As per WHO, the first recorded outbreak of Zika virus disease was reported from the Island of Yap (Federated States of Micronesia) in 2007. This was followed by a large outbreak in French Polynesia in 2013, and other countries and territories in the Pacific. In March 2015, Brazil reported a large outbreak of rash illness, soon identified as Zika virus infection, and in July 2015, it was found to be associated with Guillain-Barré syndrome.

In October 2015, Brazil reported an association between Zika virus infection and microcephaly. Outbreaks and evidence of transmission soon appeared throughout the Americas, Africa, and other regions of the world. To date, a total of 86 countries and territories have reported evidence of mosquito-transmitted Zika infection.

India reported four confirmed cases of Zika virus infection in 2017. Later in 2018, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh had reported outbreaks. However, these were not associated with neurological complications.

Kerala has been struggling to contain a renewed surge in covid-19 cases. According to data from the Union health ministry, the top five states with highest number of cases as on Friday are Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu,and Andhra Pradesh.

