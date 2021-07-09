Kerala confirms one case of Zika virus, 13 more suspected

As per WHO, the first recorded outbreak of Zika virus disease was reported from the Island of Yap (Federated States of Micronesia) in 2007. This was followed by a large outbreak in French Polynesia in 2013, and other countries and territories in the Pacific. In March 2015, Brazil reported a large outbreak of rash illness, soon identified as Zika virus infection, and in July 2015, it was found to be associated with Guillain-Barré syndrome.