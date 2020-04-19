ERNAKULAM : Kerala on Sunday confirmed two new covid-19 cases and 13 fresh recoveries, an official statement said, as the state continues to go past flattening the virus infection curve.

Out of 401 total recorded cases, 270 people, or 67%, have recovered from the infection as of Sunday in Kerala, said the statement. This is the highest number of recoveries for any Indian state. The state still has 129 active covid-19 cases, it said. Two people died previously, excluding a Puducherry native who died while in treatment in Kerala.

As a result of its effective tackling, seven out of the 14 Kerala districts will exit lockdown partially or fully on Monday.

The new cases were identified in hotspot districts Kannur and Kasaragod, and both have travel histories. The state has 55,590 people under observation as of Sunday, only 461 of them hospitalised, the statement said. Kerala has also tested 19,351 samples so far, 18,547 of them have returned negative, it added.