Kerala Congress’ BRUTAL reply to journalist Shiv Aroor amid immigration debate: ‘Stop sniffing Malayali rectums’

A war of words erupted between Congress Kerala and journalist Shiv Aroor after Aroor commented on the plight of illegal Indian immigrants deported from the United States to Amritsar. The exchange escalated when Congress Kerala warned Aroor to "stop sniffing Malayali rectums" amidst a debate over claims the deportees were "handcuffed and chained" during their journey.

The exchange escalated when Congress Kerala warned Aroor to ’stop sniffing Malayali rectums’ amidst a debate over claims the deportees were ’handcuffed and chained’ during their journey.

Advertisement

Here's What Happened Following the arrival of 104 deported Indian immigrants in Amritsar, Shiv Aroor shared images of the deportees and tweeted, “Legs chained, handcuffed on flight to India from US, claim deportees among the 104 who landed in a U.S. military C-17 in Amritsar yesterday. This is disgrace.”

Following the arrival of 104 deported Indian immigrants in Amritsar, Shiv Aroor shared images of the deportees and tweeted, ’Legs chained, handcuffed on flight to India from US, claim deportees among the 104 who landed in a U.S. military C-17 in Amritsar yesterday. This is disgrace.’

Advertisement

Aroor later clarified, “I take it from the comments/gyaan that people are uniformly reading this wrong. Maybe I should have been clearer — I mean disgrace to THEM (the deportees) and their families”.

Shiv Aroor further criticised what he called the "Opposition ecosystem's crocodile tears for deported Indian illegals," arguing that their focus on the "handcuffs/shackles" was an attempt to “emotively divert from the truth — their historic normalisation of illegal immigration into India for election compulsions”.

In response, Congress Kerala shared an Indian Express article documenting the deportees' claims of being chained for “40 hours”. Tagging Aroor, they asked, "Can you read this fully and still laugh at their plight?" and suggested, “Unsolicited advice: It will be appropriate for you to remove the first word from your bio”.

Advertisement

The debate continued, with Shiv Aroor accusing Congress of sympathising with those who support Hamas, those who smuggle gold, and Indians who joined ISIS, saying “I gladly welcome journalism certificates from @INCKerala, whose sympathies are reserved for: a) Illegal Indian immigrants spending 40 lakh-1cr b) Smugglers with gold in their rectums c) Hamas sympathisers in Kerala d) Indians who join ISIS”.

Advertisement

Congress retorted, “Your old habits are hard to break. We'd appreciate it if you stopped sniffing Malayali rectums”.

Shiv Aroor concluded with a jibe referencing exit poll predictions for the Delhi Election 2025, where Congress was projected to win no more than three seats: "Congratulations in advance for your party's performance in Delhi on Feb 8"

US Deports First Batch of Illegal Immigrants A US military aircraft carrying 104 illegal Indian immigrants landed in Amritsar on Wednesday, the first such batch of Indians deported by the Donald Trump administration as part of a crackdown against illegal immigrants. Some of the deportees claimed their hands and legs were cuffed throughout the journey and they were unshackled only after landing in Amritsar.

Advertisement

Of the 104 deportees who arrived at the Amritsar airport on Wednesday, 33 each were from Haryana and Gujarat, 30 from Punjab, three each from Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, and two from Chandigarh.

Also Read | US Border Patrol chief shares video of deported Indian migrants in chains

Jaspal Singh, one of the deportees, recounted spending six months on the "dunki" route and just 11 days in US detention after spending ₹30 lakh. He claimed that deportees were tightly restrained with handcuffs and shackles that were only removed upon arrival in Amritsar.

Other deportees, like Sukhpal Singh and Muskan, had families who were shocked to find them on the list, believing they were working in Italy and studying in the UK, respectively, according to Indian Express report.