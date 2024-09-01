Simi Rose Bell John's reaction

In her reply to the charges by the Congress, Simi Rose Bell John in a news conference in Kochi lashed out at the Congress saying, "Recently a person who worked for this party for long time was expelled, the reason was that his person conspired with CPI(M) but there is no evidence, if they have it, they should make it public. The state President of Mahila Congress Lathika Subash has shared her pain with me...she was also expelled it, you can guess the reason. K Karunakaran's daughter Padmaja Venugopal was also insulted and expelled, she even posted about it...in this party, women with self-respect won't be able to work...I was also expelled from the party...the only mistake I made was I became the voice of the women here...if I conspired with CPI(M) they should prove it. They tried to stomp upon a helpless widow like me...VD Satheesan is not scared of anyone...so many people who were with me are in different posts now. I feel now scared to walk on the road, anything can happen to me".