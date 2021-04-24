Kerala on Saturday reported as many as 26,685 new COVID19 cases pushing the active tally to 1,98,576. Meanwhile, the death toll reached 5,080 as 25 people succumbed to the deadly virus in the span of 24 hours, the health bulletin said.

Today's numbers are however lower than yesterday's count of 28,447 fresh cases, which was the highest one-day spike for the state. On Friday, the state reported 27 related fatalities.

As many as 7,067 people have been cured of the infection and the total recoveries have touched 11,73,202.

Presently, 1,98,576 people are undergoing treatment for the infection. In the last 24 hours, 1,31,155 samples were tested and the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) shot up to 20.35 per cent.

So far, 1,49,89,949 samples have been tested, a government press release said.

Kozhikode accounted for 3,767 cases, the highest today, followed by Ernakulam 3,320.Malappuram, Thrissur, Thiruvananthapuram and Kottayam recorded over 2,000 cases.

Meanwhile, to tackle the sudden surge in coronavirus cases, the state has imposed restrictions similar to lockdown for the weekend. The government has also said that stern action would be taken against those who venture out unnecessarily on weekends. However, essential services are exempted.

DIG K Sanjay Kumar Gurudin, who heads the Covid special surveillance team, had notified, "Those engaged in essential services and emergency activities can travel after showing their ID cards. The marriages, decided earlier, can take place by strictly following the COVID-19 health protocol."

"Only those stores which sell provisions, vegetables, fruits fish and meat will function. Dining at restaurants will not be permitted but parcel is allowed till 9 PM," he said.

Long-distance train services would not be affected. Public and goods transport would be permitted, the police officer said.

Ten states and UTs, including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala and Delhi, reported 74.15% of the new COVID-19 cases reported in a day, the Union health ministry said on Saturday.

Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Kerala cumulatively account for 66.66 per cent of India's total active cases.

(With inputs from agencies)

