Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Kerala continues to see spike in COVID cases, 26,685 new infections today

Kerala continues to see spike in COVID cases, 26,685 new infections today

Premium
Kerala continues to see spike in COVID cases, 26,685 new infections today
2 min read . 06:41 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The death toll reached 5,080 as 25 people succumbed to the deadly virus in the span of 24 hours
  • As many as 7,067 people have been cured of the infection and the total recoveries have touched 11,73,202

Kerala on Saturday reported as many as 26,685 new COVID19 cases pushing the active tally to 1,98,576. Meanwhile, the death toll reached 5,080 as 25 people succumbed to the deadly virus in the span of 24 hours, the health bulletin said.

Kerala on Saturday reported as many as 26,685 new COVID19 cases pushing the active tally to 1,98,576. Meanwhile, the death toll reached 5,080 as 25 people succumbed to the deadly virus in the span of 24 hours, the health bulletin said.

Today's numbers are however lower than yesterday's count of 28,447 fresh cases, which was the highest one-day spike for the state. On Friday, the state reported 27 related fatalities.

TRENDING STORIES See All

Today's numbers are however lower than yesterday's count of 28,447 fresh cases, which was the highest one-day spike for the state. On Friday, the state reported 27 related fatalities.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

As many as 7,067 people have been cured of the infection and the total recoveries have touched 11,73,202.

Presently, 1,98,576 people are undergoing treatment for the infection. In the last 24 hours, 1,31,155 samples were tested and the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) shot up to 20.35 per cent.

So far, 1,49,89,949 samples have been tested, a government press release said.

Kozhikode accounted for 3,767 cases, the highest today, followed by Ernakulam 3,320.Malappuram, Thrissur, Thiruvananthapuram and Kottayam recorded over 2,000 cases.

Meanwhile, to tackle the sudden surge in coronavirus cases, the state has imposed restrictions similar to lockdown for the weekend. The government has also said that stern action would be taken against those who venture out unnecessarily on weekends. However, essential services are exempted.

DIG K Sanjay Kumar Gurudin, who heads the Covid special surveillance team, had notified, "Those engaged in essential services and emergency activities can travel after showing their ID cards. The marriages, decided earlier, can take place by strictly following the COVID-19 health protocol."

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Premium

3816 coaches are available for use as covid care coaches: Indian Railways

3 min read . 08:08 PM IST
Premium

Tamil Nadu govt issues new lockdown guidelines amid Covid-19 spike. Read here

1 min read . 08:04 PM IST
Premium

Maharashtra to float global tender for COVID vaccine, Remdesivir: Ajit Pawar

1 min read . 07:56 PM IST
Premium

Odisha sends over 200 tonne of oxygen to different states

1 min read . 07:35 PM IST

"Only those stores which sell provisions, vegetables, fruits fish and meat will function. Dining at restaurants will not be permitted but parcel is allowed till 9 PM," he said.

Long-distance train services would not be affected. Public and goods transport would be permitted, the police officer said.

Ten states and UTs, including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala and Delhi, reported 74.15% of the new COVID-19 cases reported in a day, the Union health ministry said on Saturday.

Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Kerala cumulatively account for 66.66 per cent of India's total active cases.

(With inputs from agencies)

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.