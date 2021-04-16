OPEN APP
Kerala on Friday recorded as many as 10,031 new COVID19 cases and 21 deaths, the state health bulletin said. The death toll stands at 4,877. The numbers are higher than yesterday's count of 8,126 fresh infections recorded in the span of just 24 hours. Meanwhile, 3792 people recovered from the deadly virus pushing the recovery total to 11,32,267, the state health bulletin also said.

On Thursday, Kerala Chief Secretary VP Joy said that the government has decided to conduct mass testing of 2.5 lakh people against COVID-19 today and Saturday. He said the decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, news agency ANI reported.

"Health frontline workers, those who were doing election work, people working in the hospitality sector, transport sector, people in high-risk categories will get preference," he said.

He said the state has 7 lakh doses of vaccines and two lakh more doses were expected on Thursday. On COVID-19 restrictions, he said a maximum of 150 people will only be allowed in public functions.

"Shops and restaurants should close by 9 pm. Bars and theatres will not be allowed to work after 9 pm. Shops should promote a home delivery system," he said.

However, ruling out the possibility of a lockdown in the state, the senior official said on Thursday, "We can reduce cases in two weeks time if all these restrictions are imposed properly. Regarding the working of offices in containment zones, district collectors can take a decision."

Union Health Ministry said on Friday, "Ten states comprising Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal have shown a steep rise in daily new COVID-19 cases accounting for 79.10 per cent of the new infections."

It also said, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Kerala cumulatively account for 65.86 per cent of India's total active cases.

Sixteen states -- Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab, Kerala, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal -- are displaying an upward trajectory in daily new cases, the ministry added

India's daily new cases continue to climb as a record 2,17,353 new infections have been registered in a span of 24 hours. Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 61,695. It is followed by Uttar Pradesh with 22,339 while Delhi reported 16,699 new cases.

(With inputs from agencies)


