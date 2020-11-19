Subscribe
Home >News >India >Kerala: 'Corona' store opened 7 years ago in Kottayam reaps good business
The main entry of 'Corona' store located in Kottayam's Kalathippady area.

Kerala: 'Corona' store opened 7 years ago in Kottayam reaps good business

1 min read . 12:14 PM IST ANI

  • 'Due to the association of my shop's name to the coronavirus pandemic, I am seeing more and more visitors coming in daily,' George said
  • Located in Kalathippady, the store sells plants, pots, plants, lamps, and other materials

Kottayam: Seven years ago, when George, a Kerala-based businessman decided to name his shop 'Corona' in Kottayam's Kalathippady area, little did he know that his store would attract customers just by the name amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Due to the association of my shop's name to the coronavirus pandemic, I am seeing more and more visitors coming in daily. My business is floursing because of this," George told ANI.

Located in Kalathippady, he sells plants, pots, plants, lamps, and other materials

According to him, the term 'corona' means 'crown' in Latin hence, he named his shop the same as he deals with interior decorating items.

The shop was seen decorated with plants and lamps displaying the exclusive collection.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

