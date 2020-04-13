Kerala coronavirus update: Kerala's coronavirus curve has started to flatten, state Finance Minister Thomas Isaac said in a tweet today. The flattening of the curve points to the slowing of the spread of the disease. He further added that active Covid-19 cases had declined in the last week. "COVID-19 curve of Kerala has started to flatten. The active cases for the last one week has declined. The recovered cases (green curve) will cross the yellow curve soon," tweeted Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac .

He tweeted along with a graph showing total positive cases so far reported in the state (red line), positive cases at present in Kerala (yellow line), and people recovered so far shown with a green line.

COVID-19 curve of Kerala has started to flatten. The active cases for the last one week has declined. The recovered cases (green curve) will cross the yellow curve soon.#COVID2019 #COVID pic.twitter.com/G9nja0UYCU — Thomas Isaac (@drthomasisaac) April 12, 2020

Meanwhile, the total number of reported coronavirus cases in Kerala has gone up to 376, according to the data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in the morning today. Among the total people infected as on date, 179 have recovered and 2 have died. The state, which accounted for the second-highest Covid-19 cases in the country just a few weeks back after Maharashtra, now stands way below on the state tally. Kerala's 376 cases put it at number 10 in terms of number of cases among all states and union territories in India.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan today took stock of the present situation and the steps taken to combat the spread of novel coronavirus, which have so far been done well in the state. As of now, the CM has not taken any call regarding extending the lockdown in the state.

Amitabh Kant, the CEO of Niti Aayog had also praised Pinarayi Vijayan and the people of Kerala for their remarkable handling of Covid-19.

My compliments to CM @vijayanpinarayi & people of Kerala for remarkable handling of #COVID__19 It’s daily discharges far exceed daily new infections. It has restricted secondary spread & while international mortality rate is 5.75, rate in Kerala is mere 0.58 with just 2 deaths. https://t.co/L3T82tNGLA — Amitabh Kant (@amitabhk87) April 11, 2020

