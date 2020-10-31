Kerala coronavirus update: With 7,983 new cases, state's tally now at 4,20,166

Kerala reported 7,983 fresh cases on Saturday, pushing the COVID-19 caseload to 4,20,166, while as many as 91,190 people are presently undergoing treatment, Health minister K K Shailaja said.

In the last 24 hours, 59,999 samples had been tested. The death toll mounted to 1,484 with the addition of 27 more fatalities, the minister said. With 7,330 people recovering, as many as 3,40,324 people have got cured of the disease.

In the last 24 hours, 59,999 samples had been tested. The death toll mounted to 1,484 with the addition of 27 more fatalities, the minister said. With 7,330 people recovering, as many as 3,40,324 people have got cured of the disease.

As many as 2,91,440 people are under observation, including 2,69,059 in home and institutional quarantine and 22,381 in hospitals.

The fresh cases included 62 health workers, including 10 from Kozhikode.

Two districts-- Ernakulam (1,114) and Thrissur (1,112) reported over 1000 cases.

Of the positivecases, 86 had come from outside the state and 7,049 had been infected through contact while the source of infection of786 people are not yet known, the minister said.

So far 46,45,049 samples have been sent for testing, the release said, adding eight new places were included in the list of Hotspots and 12 places removed.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.