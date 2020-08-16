Kerala COVID-19: 1,500 cases for fourth day; CM, 7 other ministers test negative

Kerala reported over 1,500 COVID-19 cases for the fourth straight day. The total number of coronavirus cases in the southern state increased to 44,415. The number of active coronavirus patients in the state zoomed to 15,310, according to state health bulletin. Among the active cases, the capital district had the highest number of 3,934 cases followed by Malappuram (2,137), Kozhikode (1,503) and Ernakulam (1,371), Alappuzha (1,323) and Kasaragod (971).

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and seven of his cabinet colleagues along with top officials tested negative. Vijayan, Shailaja and others, who went into self- quarantine on Friday after the Malappuram District Collector contracted the virus days after accompanying them to the air crash site there, tested negative for coronavirus, sources in the chief minister's office said.

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and seven of his cabinet colleagues along with top officials tested negative. Vijayan, Shailaja and others, who went into self- quarantine on Friday after the Malappuram District Collector contracted the virus days after accompanying them to the air crash site there, tested negative for coronavirus, sources in the chief minister's office said.

"All of them have been tested negative. However, they all might remain under quarantine for a few more days," according to a PTI report.

Dubai Kozhikode Air India aircraft with 190 people on board had veered off the table top runway and crashed into a valley and broke into pieces, killing 18 people, including its two pilots, and injuring over 170 others on August 7.

At least 1,099 people were discharged from various hospitals, taking the total recoveries to 28,878, according to state government. "At least 1,62,217 people are under observation in the state out of which 13,424 in isolation wards of various hospitals," the release said. The state tested 30,123 samples in the last 24 hours.