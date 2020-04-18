Kerala Covid-19 infection curve flattens as fewer cases crop up: Minister

Kerala’s coronavirus infection curve is getting flatter, with fewer fresh cases and more people recovering in hospitals, state Finance Minister Thomas Isaac tweeted. He tweeted along with a graph showing total positive cases so far reported in the state (red line), positive cases at present in Kerala (yellow line), and people recovered so far shown with a green line. He further added that hopefully we shall be counting them on finger tips by May 3rd. "Kerala Covid curve is getting flatter. Of the 395 cases, 255 have recovered. Only 2 deaths. The active cases have declined from 266 cases on April 6th to 138 as of today. Hopefully we shall be counting them on finger tips by May 3rd."

Industrialist Anand Mahindra is one among the admirers of the Kerala model. Sharing a report of BBC, he tweeted,"If the curve stays flat, Kerala will be a shining example for the world in managing."

Meanwhile, India's total coronavirus count rose to 14,378, according to the data provided by Union Health Ministry. Kerala, which reported the country's first COVID-19 case, 396 people have been tested positive for the deadly virus. With 396 cases, Kerala is at number 10 in terms of number of cases among all states and union territories in India. In Kerala, Kasargod had the highest number of Covid-19 cases at 162 confirmed infections, followed by Kannur (85 case), Ernakulam (24 cases), Kozhikode (21) and Mallapuram with 19 coronaviru positive cases.

Meanwhile, the Kerala Government will seek the Centre's permission to club the state's districts in four zones.

The districts with the maximum number of COVID-19 cases of Kasargode, Kannur, Malappuram, Kozhikode-will be combined to make the first zone. In this zone, the lockdown should be continued strictly without any relaxation till May 3. Hotspots will be identified within the districts. Entry and exit point of these hotspots will be closed while the state government will provide necessary items.

In the second zone, Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Kollam will be included. Hotspot regions will be found within the districts and sealed.

In the third zone, Alappuzha, Thiruvananthapuram, Palakkad, Thrissur, Wayanad districts will be included. Partial relaxation will be given to this zone.

While in the fourth zone, Kottayam and Idukki with no COVID 19 cases will be included.

