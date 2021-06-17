Kerala: Covid-19 lockdown restrictions eased from today. Latest guidelines here

Kerala Covid-19 lockdown: Strict restrictions will continue in the state during the weekend, said CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala will get to see more relaxations starting today as the state government decided to ease lockdown restrictions that were placed to check the spread of Covid-19. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said there would be relaxation on curbs in the state, based on the average weekly Test Positivity Rate in Local Self Government bodies. He also said that strict restrictions will continue in the state during the weekend.

Shops selling essential goods to open every day from 7 AM to 7 PM

State-run beverages outlets will reopen in a restricted manner.

Activities in the industrial and agricultural sectors will be allowed in all local bodies. Transportation will be provided to workers in these areas.

Akshaya Kendras will be open from Monday to Friday.

Central and state government offices, Public Sector Undertakings, government companies, Commissions, corporations and autonomous institutions will be allowed to operate with 25 per cent staff on a rotation basis

Private companies will be allowed to operate with 50 per cent of employees.

The Secretariat would function with up to 50 per cent of the staff on a rotation basis.

Public transport would be allowed on a limited basis

Banks would continue to operate only on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

The number of those participating in weddings and funeral services will continue to be limited to 20.

No social gatherings or public events will be allowed.

Restaurants will be allowed to offer only home deliveries and takeaways.

Tourism, recreation and indoor activities in crowded areas, including malls, would not be allowed.

BEVCO outlets and bars can open from 9 AM to 7 PM and slots should be booked through the app. Kerala reported 13,270 new COVID-19 cases and 147 related deaths on Tuesday taking the total infected so far to 27,61,474 and the fatalities to 11,655.

