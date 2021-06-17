Kerala: Covid-19 lockdown restrictions eased from today. Latest guidelines here

Kerala: Covid-19 lockdown restrictions eased from today. Latest guidelines here2 min read . 07:06 AM IST
Kerala Covid-19 lockdown: Strict restrictions will continue in the state during the weekend, said CM Pinarayi Vijayan
Kerala will get to see more relaxations starting today as the state government decided to ease lockdown restrictions that were placed to check the spread of Covid-19. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said there would be relaxation on curbs in the state, based on the average weekly Test Positivity Rate in Local Self Government bodies. He also said that strict restrictions will continue in the state during the weekend.
Check out the latest guidelines here
Kerala reported 13,270 new COVID-19 cases and 147 related deaths on Tuesday taking the total infected so far to 27,61,474 and the fatalities to 11,655.
