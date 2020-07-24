Amid rising number of coronavirus cases, the Kerala government has announced that there will not be another 'complete lockdown' in the state. However, the surveillance will be strengthened, Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan added. The chief minister met the Opposition Party leaders to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the state.

"There were two opinions on lockdown. Some experts opined for a complete shut down, while others wanted the existing restrictions to be strengthened. I put forward the same before the all-party-meeting and the representatives were not in favour of the complete lockdown. They said that the current restrictions should be strengthened," Vijayan said after the meet.

Ramesh Chennithala, the Opposition Congress led United Democratic Front (UDF)leader in the assembly, had said the front was not for another lockdown, but a triple lockdown can be clamped in regions wherever required.

"When a situation arises, a decision on total lockdown will be taken," Vijayan added. Citing the high number of coronavirus cases, the government earlier announced a triple lockdown in Thiruvananthapuram and the containment areas.

At least 885 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the southern state today. The total number of coronavirus cases in the state has inched towards the 17,000-mark. With four fatalities, the death toll has increased to 54.

Kerala government has earlier confirmed community spread occurring in two coastal villages in the capital city, Thiruvananthapuram. The villages, Pulluvila and Poonthura, have been acting like clusters of super spread for the last few days.

