Citing the coronavirus outbreak in the state, Kerala government has made it a must for people to follow COVID-19 safety guidelines for a year. Pinarayi Vijayan-led government has amended the state Epidemic Disease Ordinance to fight against COVID-19. The Kerala government has issued new guidelines under ‘Kerala Epidemic Disease Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) Additional Regulations, 2020’ which will be effective for a year or or till further government direction. The district collectors have been asked to ensure due compliance of the regulations.

The state has registered over 5,000 coronavirus cases since the outbreak. The southern state reported the first coronavirus case in India on January 30.

The citizens of Kerala have to follow COVID-19 guidelines for the next one year. Here are the norms

1) Everyone should wear a face mask or face cover in public places. Wearing mask in workplaces is also a must. Everyone must cover their face while travelling in a vehicle.

2) Strict maintenance of social distance at public place is necessary to curb the virus spread.

3) A maximum of 50 people will be allowed for marriage celebrations in Kerala. All persons in such ceremonies shall use sanitizer, wear face cover and shall keep a social distance of six feet between them. The organisers of marriage function shall provide sanitisers to all the attendees.

4) For the funeral of non-COVID-19 patients, up to 20 people will be permitted. For deaths related to coronavirus infection, the standing instructions issued by the central government and state government shall be complied.

5) For any kind of social gathering — get together, processions, dharna, congregation, demonstration — the written permission from local authority will be required. The maximum participants in such social gathering shall not exceed ten persons. Face mask and social distancing norms must be strictly followed in any social gathering.

6) Spitting in public places will be strictly prohibited.

7) Those who are coming to Kerala from other states or country for travelling, need to register themselves via Kerala government's Jagratha e-platform. However, a pass is not required for inter-state travel. The aim is to lower the spread of the virus in the state by better contact tracing and ensuring quarantine norms.

8) At any time, up to 20 people will be allowed inside a shop or any commercial establishment across the state to maintain social-distancing norms. The shop owner must provide santizers to customers.

9)The regular operation of inter-state stage carriage road transport from and to Kerala by public and private sectors shall remain suspended, the state health department said today.

10) Those who contravene the regulations shall be punishable under the provisions of the Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance, 2020.

