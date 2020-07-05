Citing the coronavirus outbreak in the state, Kerala government has made it a must for people to follow COVID-19 safety guidelines for a year. Pinarayi Vijayan-led government has amended the state Epidemic Disease Ordinance to fight against COVID-19. The Kerala government has issued new guidelines under ‘Kerala Epidemic Disease Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) Additional Regulations, 2020’ which will be effective for a year or or till further government direction. The district collectors have been asked to ensure due compliance of the regulations.