Kerala health minister has shared some startling data about the Covid-19 as the state witnessed a surge in the new cases of infections.

Kerala's Health Minister Veena George told ANI news agency that the Covid-19 transmission within homes is increasing within states.

"When a person in the house gets infected, it is transmitted to everyone in the house. This is because the home quarantine guidelines are not strictly followed. Only those who have required facilities at home can prefer home quarantine, others should shift to domiciliary covid care centers( DCC)," said Veena George.

Veena George urged people to wear masks at home. Those who are in the home quarantine should not step out of the room, she added.

"No one else should use the utensils or articles used by the patient. Everyone in the house should wash their hands frequently with soap to avoid transmission of the virus," the state's health minister said.

According to the health bulletin issued by the state department, Kerala reported 30,007 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, accounting for 58% of the total cases reported in India.

As many as 18,997 people recovered from the disease while 162 deaths in the last 24 hours. The active cases have climbed to 1,81,209 while the death toll has mounted 20,134.The test positivity rate in the state stands at 18.03% as 1,66,397 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

