OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Kerala covid-19 update: Nearly 18,000 new cases, 196 deaths reported in last 24 hours

Kerala covid-19 update: Nearly 18,000 new cases, 196 deaths reported in last 24 hours

The state reported more recoveries which outnumbered new cases with 36,039 people under treatment testing negative for the virus, taking the total number to 20,98,674. Active cases stood at 2,59,179 (HT)Premium
The state reported more recoveries which outnumbered new cases with 36,039 people under treatment testing negative for the virus, taking the total number to 20,98,674. Active cases stood at 2,59,179 (HT)
 1 min read . Updated: 24 May 2021, 06:57 PM IST Staff Writer( with inputs from PTI )

  • Recoveries outnumbered new cases with 36,039 people under treatment testing negative for the virus, taking the total number to 20,98,674

Kerala today recorded 17,821 fresh COVID-19 cases , taking the total number of covid-19 cases to 23,35,762, while 196 deaths pushed the death toll to 7,554.

The state reported more recoveries which outnumbered new cases with 36,039 people under treatment testing negative for the virus, taking the total number to 20,98,674. Active cases stood at 2,59,179.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Thiruvnanthapuram recorded the highest number of 2,750 cases, followed by Malappuram with 2,533 and Palakkad 1,898, a health department release said. Of the new cases reported on Sunday, 78 were health workers,97 from outside the state and 16,556 were infected through contacts, it added.

One person who arrived in the state from the U.K tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours.

As many as 87,331 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the test positivity rate to 20.41 per cent. A total of 9,28,541 people are under observation in various districts, including 66,242 in various hospitals.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout