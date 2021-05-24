Kerala covid-19 update: Nearly 18,000 new cases, 196 deaths reported in last 24 hours1 min read . 06:57 PM IST
Kerala today recorded 17,821 fresh COVID-19 cases , taking the total number of covid-19 cases to 23,35,762, while 196 deaths pushed the death toll to 7,554.
The state reported more recoveries which outnumbered new cases with 36,039 people under treatment testing negative for the virus, taking the total number to 20,98,674. Active cases stood at 2,59,179.
Thiruvnanthapuram recorded the highest number of 2,750 cases, followed by Malappuram with 2,533 and Palakkad 1,898, a health department release said. Of the new cases reported on Sunday, 78 were health workers,97 from outside the state and 16,556 were infected through contacts, it added.
One person who arrived in the state from the U.K tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours.
As many as 87,331 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the test positivity rate to 20.41 per cent. A total of 9,28,541 people are under observation in various districts, including 66,242 in various hospitals.
