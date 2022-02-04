Despite a massive rise in Covid-19 cases in Kerala , the state's COVID-19 positivity rate has decreased to 10 per cent, state health minister Veena George told news agency ANI today. She added that the state's fatality rate has also reached 0.9 per cent, which is also less than the national average.

Meanwhile, the state today reported a major fall in Covid-19 cases as 38,684 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the past 24 hours. The state also recorded 41,037 recoveries and 28 deaths in the last 24 hrs, the health department data shows.

Yesterday, Kerala had reported 42,677 new COVID-19 cases and 36 people lost their lives to the deadly virus. The state government said a total of 197 deaths were not added due to lack of documents and 370 deaths were added to the Covad death list as per new guidelines of the central govt.

With 41,037 more people recovering from the virus since Thursday, the total recoveries reached 57,86,949. As the number of recoveries was more than the new COVID-19 cases, the active cases in the state went down to 3,66,120, the release said.

Offline classes in Schools from Monday

With Covid cases coming down, the Kerala government has decided to start offline classes for students from Monday (February 7). The classes for 10, 11 and 12th standards and college students will begin from February 7. The classes for children from standard 1 to 9, creche and kindergarten will start from February 14, according to a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office. The decision was taken at the Covid review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. This comes a day after the state reported a dip in its daily Covid count.

Extensive testing in Kerala

During the review meeting, the state also decided to test the symptomatic non-resident Keralites and foreign passengers travelling to Kerala. The decision was also taken against overcharging for rapid tests at airports and directions were issued to the health department.

The number of devotees at all religious institutions has been limited to 20. "A total of 200 persons will be allowed for Pongala at the Attukal temple. The rest of the people should offer the Pongala at their residences," the statement said.

