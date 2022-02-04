Kerala: Covid cases decline; positivity, fatality rates also fall. Details here

With Covid cases coming down, the Kerala government has decided to start offline classes for students from Monday (February 7). The classes for 10, 11 and 12th standards and college students will begin from February 7. The classes for children from standard 1 to 9, creche and kindergarten will start from February 14, according to a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office. The decision was taken at the Covid review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. This comes a day after the state reported a dip in its daily Covid count.

