According to the official health bulletin, the state of Kerala on Thursday logged 4064 new coronavirus cases in the past twenty four hours.

This takes the total number of active cases in the state to 41,675.

The state also registered 15 Covid related deaths in one day, taking the total tally to 64,803.

9,531 recovered from the novel coronavirus in Kerala in 24 hours as of Thursday, according to the health department's bulletin.

According to the official statement, 37 deaths which were not added due to lack of documentation and 160 deaths as per the new guidelines of central government, have now been added.

On Sunday, 20 February, Kerala recorded 5,427 fresh infections and 92 deaths. Sunday's fresh infections are less than Saturday when it had recorded 6,757 fresh Covid-19 cases.

