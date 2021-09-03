Kerala's Covid cases on Friday dipped below 30,000 with 17.91% Test Positivity Rate (TPR). In a health bulletin, the state informed that in the past 24 hours it recorded 29,322 coronavirus cases, nearly 3,000 less than what it had recorded the previous day.

While infection numbers have dropped in other parts of the country, Kerala has been recording high number of cases for the last few weeks. On Thursday, the southern state had recorded 32,097 new infections with 18.41% TPR.

Today, the test positivity rate fallen to 17.91%. A total of 1,63,691 samples were tested during the last 24 hours. The active cases have now gone up to 2,46,437 as the recoveries in the past 24 hours were at 22,938.

For the last few weeks, the state is recording nearly 70% of all cases reported in the country. Today, India reported 45,352 new cases while Kerala alone added over 32,000.

On Thursday, Thrissur had recorded the highest 4,334 infection cases followed by Ernakulam (3,768), Kozhikode (3,531), Palakkad (2,998), Kollam (2,908), Malappuram (2,664), Thiruvananthapuram (2,440), Kottayam (2,121), Alappuzha (1,709), Kannur (1,626), Pathanamthitta (1,267), Idukki (1,164) and Wayanad (1,012).

Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Friday said the Covishield vaccine stock was completely over in at least six districts and the government has asked for more vaccine doses from the Centre.

The districts- Kollam, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kozhikode and Kannur- are facing the shortage and only 1.4 lakh doses are remaining in the state's reserve, she said. However, all districts have limited stock of Covaxin, the minister said. "We have already requested the Centre to provide more doses of vaccine at the earliest," George said here in a statement.

