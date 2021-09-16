Centre today notified that Covid infections are decreasing in Kerala and other states. However, it cautioned that with festival approaching, ‘a sudden increase in population density creates a conducive environment for virus spread.'

During a routine press conference regarding the coronavirus situation in the country, Dr Balram Bhargava, ICMR DG, said, “We have been seeing some decreasing infections in Kerala. Other states are also in the path of averting future surge."

Kerala reported 67.79 per cent of India's total COVID-19 cases last week, it is only state with more than 1 lakh active cases, Centre said today.

The state on Wednesday reported 17,681 fresh COVID cases pushing the active tally to 1,90,750 and the total caseload to 44,24,046, chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said. Meanwhile, with 208 deaths on the same time span, the toll rose to 22,987.

Meanwhile, the state witnessed more recoveries on Wednesday as compared to new infection cases. With 25,588 discharges, the recovery total went up to 42,09,746.

In the coming two-three months, we need to be cautious that there is no upsurge and it can be reduced when detected. When people estimate when vulnerability will rise then they indicate October and November as the months and it is also the period of festivities and also when flu cases rise so in coming quarter we request everyone to be careful and retain the gain that we have achieved, Centre also said.

Cautioning people about the upcoming festival season, Bhargava added, , "...sudden increase in population density creates a very conducive environment for viral spread. If there is sudden increase in population density then the virus finds it very useful to spread, so the call of the hour is vaccine acceptance, maintenance of Covid-appropriate behaviour, responsible travel and responsible festivities."

With 30,570 more people testing positive for COVID-19, India's overall infection tally has risen to 3,33,47,325, while the count of active cases has dipped to 3,42,923, according to the Union Health Ministry on Thursday.

(With inputs from agencies)

