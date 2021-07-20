The coronavirus restrictions already in place in Kerala would continue for another week as the average test positive rate was still above 10%, state Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Tuesday.

CM Vijayan's statement comes hours after the Supreme Court termed as "wholly uncalled for" the state government's relaxation of lockdown curbs in parts with high coronavirus positivity rate, ahead of the Bakrid festival.

During the daily Covid-19 evaluation meet, the Kerala chief minister said that the three-day easing of restrictions in view of Bakrid being celebrated on 21 July, will end today. He also informed that three lakh additional coronavirus tests will be conducted on Friday.

"There will be no relaxations in the curbs as of now. The current restrictions will continue for next one more week. The average Test Positivity Rate of the last three days has increased to 10.8 per cent. The TPR is high in Malappuram, Kozhikode and Kasaragod districts. The district administrations should effectively interfere to control the TPR," Vijayan said in a release.

The meeting directed the officials of the health department and the local self-government bodies to take steps to bring down the TPR.

The SC today directed the state government to "heed the Right to Life", and warned Kerala of action if the easing of curbs leads to further spread of the virus and this is brought before it by any person.

Pressure groups of all kinds, religious or otherwise, cannot in any manner interfere with the most precious Fundamental Right to Life of all the citizens of the country, the apex court observed.

CM Vijayan had announced the concessions at a press meet on 17 July.

In view of Bakrid (Eid-ul-Azha) being celebrated on July 21, textiles, footwear shops, jewellery, fancy stores, shops selling home appliances and electronic items, all types of repairing shops and shops selling essential items shall be allowed to open on July 18-20 from 7 AM to 8 PM in category A, B and C areas, he said.

In D category areas, these shops can function only on July 19, he had said. The areas have been categorised based on test positivity rates.

Meanwhile, Kerala today registered 16,848 new cases of coronavirus, pushing the infection caseload to 31,87,716, with the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) climbing close to 12% after remaining around the 10% mark for several weeks.

The number of people who have succumbed to the killer virus rose to 15,512 with 104 more deaths, a state government release said.

As many as 12,052 people have been cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to 30,45,310 and the number of active cases to 1,26,398, the release added.

Malappuram accounted for the most number of cases (2752), followed by Thrissur (1929), Ernakulam (1901), Kozhikode (1689), Kollam (1556), Palakkad (1237), Kottayam (1101) and Thiruvananthapuram (1055).

With agency inputs

