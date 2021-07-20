Kerala: Covid restrictions extended by one more week, says CM Pinarayi Vijayan

"There will be no relaxations in the curbs as of now. The current restrictions will continue for next one more week. The average Test Positivity Rate of the last three days has increased to 10.8 per cent. The TPR is high in Malappuram, Kozhikode and Kasaragod districts. The district administrations should effectively interfere to control the TPR," Vijayan said in a release.

