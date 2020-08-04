Kerala covid update: Govt revises norms for containment zones

Police enforcement will be strengthened to effectively enforce restrictions in the Containment Zone. Violation of quarantine norms and not maintaining social distancing in public places will be dealt with severely by the police. The police have also been given the task of tracing and locating the primary and secondary contacts of those who test positive and transferring them to the hospital or quarantine centre, as required. The contact tracing should be done within 24 hours. The Chief Minister added that so far 7,03,977 people have arrived in Kerala after the lockdown was lifted, 4,34,491 came from other states and 2,69,486 came from foreign countries. 3,672 COVID positive cases were reported among them and arrangements were made to provide treatment to all. In another development, CM Vijayan has inaugurated 102 Family Health Centres on Monday, built in the State as part of the Adaram Mission. "The inauguration of these Family Health Centres is a significant step forward in our COVID defence. The state has been reaping the benefits of converting primary health centres into family health centres during the COVID period," said chief minister Vijayan.