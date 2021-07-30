Kerala for the fourth day running registered over 20,000 new cases of coronavirus in the state with the test positivity rate (TPR) rising to 13.61% and 116 more people succumbing to Covid-19.

With 20,772 cases in a span of 24 hours, the infection caseload in the state reached 33,70,137 and the 116 deaths pushed the total casualties to 16,701, a state government release said.

Nearly 14,651 people have been cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to 31,92,104 and the number of active cases in the state to 1,60,824.

In the last 24 hours, 1,52,639 samples were tested and the TPR was found to be 13.61 per cent.

So far, 2,70,49,431 samples have been tested, it said.

Some of the worst affected districts in the state are Malappuram (3670), Kozhikode (2470), Ernakulam (2306), Thrissur (2287), Palakkad (2070), Kollam (1415), Alappuzha (1214), Kannur (1123), Thiruvananthapuram (1082) and Kottayam (1030).

Of the new cases, 81 are health workers, 137 had come from outside the state and 19,622 were infected through contact with the source of contact being not clear in 932 cases, the release said.

There are currently 4,56,951 people under surveillance in various districts of the state.

Of these, 4,29,118 are in home or institutional quarantine and 27,833 in hospitals.

There are 678 areas in the state with a TPR of above 10 per cent, the release said.

Meanwhile, Kerala Minister of Health Veena George has said the next two to three weeks were crucial for the Covid-19 mitigation process in the state. The minister asked the people to avoid or reduce gatherings in view of the rising number of cases.

With agency inputs

