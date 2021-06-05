Kerala Chief Minister on Saturday directed the health authorities to ensure that all those above 40 years of age are vaccinated by July 15. The Kerala chief minister said there are 50 lakh people above 45 years that are yet to receive the vaccine against Covid.

"We will get 38 lakh doses this month. The Chief Minister has directed to get all above the age of 40 vaccinated by July 15," the CMO said in a statement.

The state government has also decided to include the mentally challenged in the priority list for vaccination.

Meanwhile, Kerala's Health Minister Veena George said the state has administered over one crore vaccines till Friday. "We have given 78,75,797 people the first dose of the vaccine while 21,37,389 got the second," George said.

"We've received 1,04,13,620 doses of vaccine till now. That included 8,84,680 doses purchased by the state government which comprised 7,46,710 doses of Covishield and 1,37,580 doses of Covaxin," she added.

Moreover, Kerala has also decided to administer the second dose of Covishield vaccine, within a gap of four to six weeks, to those who are bound to travel to foreign countries.

Kerala reported 17,328 new Covid-19 cases and 209 deaths on Saturday. The state's overall Covid case count has climbed to 25,88,385 and the death toll to 9,719.

In 24 hours, 24,003 people were recovered from Covid-19, taking the total recovery count to 24,40,642.

Among the districts, Thiruvananthapuram recorded the most number of cases--2,468, followed by Malappuram with 1,980 and Palakkad with 1,899.

Currently, there are 1,67,638 people under treatment in the state. There are 6,69,815 people under observation, out of whom 34,925 are in isolation wards of various hospitals.

