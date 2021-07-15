Kerala: Covid vaccination drive for pregnant women to begin from July 16

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Kerala government will vaccinate all the pregnant women against Covid-19 at the district level under its 'mathrukavacham' campaign on July 16. As per the Kerala health department, the inaugural function will be held at the Thycaud Women's and Children's Hospital in the presence of the District Collector.

The state department also said that Covid vaccination for pregnant women will be made available in all hospitals in the coming days depending on the availability of the vaccine. Pregnant women can receive the Covid vaccine at any time during their pregnancy, it added.

On July 12, Kerala Health Minister Veena George had announced that the government would be starting a campaign for vaccinating pregnant women. Under the initiative, Asha workers will register the details of all pregnant women in the ward level. Meanwhile, on Thursday, the state received 2,49,140 doses of Covishield vaccine, George added. On Thursday, 1,49,434 people in the state were vaccinated at 1,234 vaccination centers.

So far, a total of 1.63 crore people have been vaccinated with one or two doses across the state. Of these, 1.18 crore were given the first dose and 44,01,477 were given the second dose, it said.

