Covishield vaccine stock is completely over in at least six districts of Kerala, state Health Minister Veena George said on Friday adding, the state government has asked for more doses from the Centre.

The districts- Kollam, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kozhikode and Kannur- are facing the shortage and only 1.4 lakh doses are remaining in the state's reserve, she said.

The health minister further noted that all districts have limited stock of Covaxin. "We have already requested the Centre to provide more doses of vaccine at the earliest," George said here in a statement. She further asserted that many people are reluctant to take Covaxin, however, “there is no need to worry about receiving the country's indigenous jab and both vaccines are effective as well as safe," she added.

The state has been witnessing surge in the number of daily COVID cases for the last couple of days. On Thursday, the state's overall Covid cases breached 41 lakh as its consistently high daily numbers showed no signs of a let-up, with the state once again witnessing over 30,000 new infections yesterday.

The state, which recorded the country's first coronavirus case in early 2020, reported 32,097 new COVID-19 infections and 188 deaths on Thursday, which pushed the total infection count to 41,22,133 and the fatalities to 21,149.

(With inputs from agencies)

