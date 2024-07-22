Kerala MP receives threat call from Gurpatwant Pannun’s ‘Sikhs For Justice’: To bombard Parliament to Red Fort area…

  • V Sivadasan has written a letter to Chairman Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, regarding receiving a threatening call claiming to be from 'Sikhs For Justice'.

Updated22 Jul 2024, 10:13 AM IST
Kerala CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP receives threat call from 'Sikhs For Justice'
Kerala CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP receives threat call from ’Sikhs For Justice’

CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP from Kerala, V Sivadasan has written a letter to Chairman Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, regarding receiving a threatening call claiming to be from 'Sikhs For Justice'. He noted that ‘Sikhs for Justice is going to bombard Indian Parliament to Red Fort area with Khalistan referendum message’

 

Here is what the full letter says:

This is to bring to your kind attention the matter of receiving a threatening call claiming to be from "Sikhs For Justice".

I have received a threatening call from an unknown number claiming itself to be on behalf of Sikhs for Justice on 21st July 2024, at 11.30 pm. The call was received as I was in the IGI Airport Lounge with Shri.A A Rahim MP, just minutes after he receiving the call. The partial text of the recorded of call as I could decipher is given below. "

Sikhs for Justice is going to bombard Indian Parliament to Red Fort area with Khalistan referendum message. To open the eyes and the ears of the Indian rulers under which Sikhs are facing existential threat. Members of Parliament, if you do not want to experience the Khalistan referendum, stay home. Message is from Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, Sikhs for Justice, General Council."

I have informed the DCP in charge of New Delhi District and an official complaint has been filed. I request you to kindly take note of the matter and take required further action. To The Hon' Chairman, Rajyasabha Yours sincerely, Sinent Dr.V.Sivadasan

First Published:22 Jul 2024, 10:13 AM IST
