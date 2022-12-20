Kerala culls hundreds of birds after bird flu outbreak

Kottayam in Kerala has been severely affected by an outbreak of bird flu over the last few days. After an outbreak last week in broiler chickens in two villages in Kottayam district, authorities have culled hundreds of ducks and other domestic birds, district veterinary doctors said.
Kottayam district authorities and the veterinary department have already begun the culling process of all domestic birds including ducks in one km radius of the infection. The authorities have also banned the transportation and sale of birds and animals in the area.
On Sunday, farmers were seen catching ducks in shallow ponds and handing them over to health officials to be taken to a designated area for culling.
"We started the culling operation of different domestic birds in an area of one-kilometre (0.62 mile) radius around the infectious ponds," Shaji Panikar, Kottayam's veterinary head, said on Monday.
The spread of the virus is a concern for governments and the poultry industry due to the devastation it can cause to flocks, the possibility of trade restrictions and a risk of human transmission.
Earlier in the end of October this year bird flu was reported from the state's Alappuzha district. Operations were conducted to cull in Haripad municipality to check the spread of the disease. Later on, the outbreak was detected in Cheruthana in early November.
In India, bird flu or avian influenza, a zoonotic disease, is spread mainly by migratory birds coming into the country during the winter months between September and March.
