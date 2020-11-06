Subscribe
Home >News >India >Kerala: Customs officials seize 2,601 grams gold at Kozhikode airport
The gold was seized from five passengers in five instances at the Kozhikode International Airport- Representative image.

Kerala: Customs officials seize 2,601 grams gold at Kozhikode airport

1 min read . 03:57 PM IST ANI

  • They also seized 59,000 sticks of foreign cigarettes from six passengers
  • In another instance, Air Intelligence Unit in Kannur Airport seized gold weighing 624 grams from a passenger arrived from Dubai

The Customs Department and the Air Intelligence Unit on Thursday seized 2,601 grams of gold from five passengers in five instances at the Kozhikode International Airport.

They also seized 59,000 sticks of foreign cigarettes from six passengers. These passengers had arrived from Dubai and Sharjah.

In another instance, Air Intelligence Unit in Kannur Airport seized gold weighing 624 grams from a passenger arrived from Dubai in a Go Air flight. The gold compound was concealed in his rectum. The passenger has been arrested.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

