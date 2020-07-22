Subscribe
Home >News >India >Kerala: Customs seizes 24K gold chains weighing 233.4 grams from a passenger
An investigation is underway.

Kerala: Customs seizes 24K gold chains weighing 233.4 grams from a passenger

1 min read . 06:58 AM IST ANI

  • The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) Kozhikode seized crude gold chains of 24K weighing 233 gms from a passenger
  • The female passenger travelled by air from Muscat on July 21

Kochi: Kozhikode Air Intelligence Unit has seized Gold chains of 24K weighing 233.4 grams from a female passenger who arrived here from Muscat on Tuesday.

Kochi: Kozhikode Air Intelligence Unit has seized Gold chains of 24K weighing 233.4 grams from a female passenger who arrived here from Muscat on Tuesday.

"The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) Kozhikode seized crude gold chains of 24K weighing 233 gms from a female passenger, who travelled by air from Muscat on July 21," said Customs Commissionerate (Preventive), Kochi.

"The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) Kozhikode seized crude gold chains of 24K weighing 233 gms from a female passenger, who travelled by air from Muscat on July 21," said Customs Commissionerate (Preventive), Kochi.

An investigation is underway.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

