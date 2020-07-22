Kerala: Customs seizes 24K gold chains weighing 233.4 grams from a passenger

Kochi: Kozhikode Air Intelligence Unit has seized Gold chains of 24K weighing 233.4 grams from a female passenger who arrived here from Muscat on Tuesday.

"The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) Kozhikode seized crude gold chains of 24K weighing 233 gms from a female passenger, who travelled by air from Muscat on July 21," said Customs Commissionerate (Preventive), Kochi.

An investigation is underway.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Topics Kerala