A 60-year-old daily wage worker from Kerala's Kozhikode district is creating a buzz on social media after his recent makeover and photoshoot.

Mammikka, wearing a blazer and trousers with an iPad in hand, has impressed netizens greatly with the comfort he displayed in front of the camera.

View Full Image Mammikka's photoshoot

The man was spotted by photographer Shareek Vayalil, who took his photo and posted it on his Facebook page. In a Hindustan Times report, Vayalil was quoted as saying that he got a great response when he posted Mammikka’s photos on Facebook.

People said he resembled actor Vinayakan, who works predominantly in the Malayalam film industry.

Following this, the photographer asked Mammikka to pose for a wedding suit company that he owns.

For this purpose, the wage worker went through a complete makeover, which was also captured and turned into a short video story.

In another video doing rounds on the internet, Mammikka is seen walking towards the camera dressed in a faded pink shirt and brown lungi with a smile on his face.

He has now become a sensation and has an Instagram page where photos of him in regular clothes, as well as the makeover, have been shared.

Although Mammikka does not speak any other language apart from Malayalam, he is open to modelling offers now and is grateful for his newfound fame.

But for now, he has gone back to his usual work and routine, according to reports.

His story definitely reminds us of the blue-eyed tea seller from Pakistan who became an overnight Internet sensation back in 2016.

