The man was spotted by photographer Shareek Vayalil, who took his photo and posted it on his Facebook page. In a Hindustan Times report, Vayalil was quoted as saying that he got a great response when he posted Mammikka’s photos on Facebook.
People said he resembled actor Vinayakan, who works predominantly in the Malayalam film industry.
Following this, the photographer asked Mammikka to pose for a wedding suit company that he owns.
For this purpose, the wage worker went through a complete makeover, which was also captured and turned into a short video story.
In another video doing rounds on the internet, Mammikka is seen walking towards the camera dressed in a faded pink shirt and brown lungi with a smile on his face.