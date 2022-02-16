Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Kerala daily wage worker turns model at the age of 60. See photos, videos

Kerala daily wage worker turns model at the age of 60. See photos, videos

Mammikka, before and after
1 min read . 08:07 PM IST Livemint

Mammikka, wearing a blazer and trousers with an iPad in hand, has impressed netizens greatly with the comfort he displayed in front of the camera

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

A 60-year-old daily wage worker from Kerala's Kozhikode district is creating a buzz on social media after his recent makeover and photoshoot.

Mammikka, wearing a blazer and trousers with an iPad in hand, has impressed netizens greatly with the comfort he displayed in front of the camera.

Mammikka's photoshoot
Mammikka's photoshoot
The man was spotted by photographer Shareek Vayalil, who took his photo and posted it on his Facebook page. In a Hindustan Times report, Vayalil was quoted as saying that he got a great response when he posted Mammikka’s photos on Facebook.

People said he resembled actor Vinayakan, who works predominantly in the Malayalam film industry.

Following this, the photographer asked Mammikka to pose for a wedding suit company that he owns.

For this purpose, the wage worker went through a complete makeover, which was also captured and turned into a short video story. 

In another video doing rounds on the internet, Mammikka is seen walking towards the camera dressed in a faded pink shirt and brown lungi with a smile on his face.

