Home >News >India >Kerala: Death toll in Idukki landslide rises to 42

IDUKKI : The death toll in the landslide at Idukki's Rajamala rose to 42, the district administration said on Sunday.

"Death toll rises to 42 in Rajamala landslide incident after 16 bodies were found today," the District Collector of Idukki told ANI.

The last rites of the bodies recovered in the past two days were conducted on Saturday, the administration said.

Kerala Forest Minister K Raju is expected to visit the spot later on Sunday. The search operation is underway for the missing people in the landslide.

On Friday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced ex-gratia of 5 lakhs to kin of the deceased.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had expressed his condolences over deaths due to landslide in Idukki and announced ex-gratia of 2 lakhs each from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to the kin of deceased.

Heavy rains in several parts of Kerala have triggered floods and landslides which have wreaked havoc in the region over the past few days.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

