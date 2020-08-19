Kerala: Death toll in Idukki landslide rises to 6

IDUKKI : The death toll in the Rajamala landslide, which was triggered by torrential rains, rose to 62 after a 9-year-old boy's body was recovered in the search operations in Pettimudi in Idukki district of Kerala.

The death toll in the Rajamala landslide, which was triggered by torrential rains, rose to 62 after a 9-year-old boy's body was recovered in the search operations in Pettimudi in Idukki district of Kerala.

The incident occurred in the Idukki district on August 7.

The incident occurred in the Idukki district on August 7. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that the government will ensure the rehabilitation of the families affected in the landslide.

Earlier, the district Information Office said that two NDRF teams, a full unit of Idukki fire and rescue team, a team each from Kottayam, Thiruvananthapuram, and a team which received special training are leading the rescue operations.

While Vijayan had announced an ex-gratia of ₹5 lakhs to kin of the deceased, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakhs each from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF).

Heavy rains in several parts of Kerala triggered floods and landslides which have wreaked havoc in the region over the past few days.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Topics KeralaIdukkiLandslide