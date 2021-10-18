The death toll in rain-related incidents since 12 October in Kerala has reached 38, reported news agency PTI on Monday.

"Since October 12, 38 persons have lost their lives. This includes 13 from Koottickal in Kottayam and 11 from Idukki in the landslides," an SDMA official said.

Three persons from Malappuram, two each from Alappuzha, Thiruvananthapuram and Kannur, one each from Kollam, Kozhikode, Pathanamthitta, Thrissur and Palakkad lost their lives in various rain-related incidents in Kerala.

This includes the 24 people who lost their lives in devastating landslides and flash floods that had occurred in south-central districts of the state.

According to officials, this includes 13 people who died in the landslide-hit Koottickal in Kottayam district whose bodies have already been recovered and 11 who died in various rain-related incidents in the Idukki district.

The Navy and NDRF on Monday recovered two more bodies from the slush and debris.

Idukki district authorities said the Navy, NDRF, fire force personnel and others have been engaged in rescue operations at Kokkayar and other regions of the district which were ravaged by numerous landslips on 16 October where one more person is said to be missing.

On Saturday, rescuers had recovered the bodies of a man and a woman who were travelling in a car, which was swept away in the flood waters in the Kanjar area of the Idukki district.

Further, as per the reports of SDMA, at least 90 houses have been destroyed in rains since October 12, while 702 houses were partially damaged.

Idukki dam to be reopened

Meanwhile, state water minister Roshy Augustine said that Idukki dam, one of the highest arch dams in Asia, would be opened on Tuesday morning based on the state's past experiences and in order to allay people's concerns.

The minister announced opening of the dam, constructed across the Periyar river, following the Idukki district administration issuing a red alert at 6.00 pm stating that due to the increase in the dam's water level -- which had reached 2,396.86 feet at 7.00 am on Monday -- there was a possibility it would breach the upper limit of 2,398.86 feet by Tuesday 7.00 am.

