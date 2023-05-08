Kerala: Death toll rises to 21 in Malappuram boat capsize incident, rescue op on2 min read . Updated: 08 May 2023, 05:38 AM IST
Kerala Health Minister Veena George called an emergency meeting of the State Health Department at midnight following the Malappuram boat capsize incident.
The death toll in the Malappuram boat capsize incident rose to 21 on Monday, the Regional Fire Range Officer said. The incident happened in the Malappuram district in Kerala, where a tourist boat capsized near the Tanur coast.
