Kerala recorded a significant decline in Covid-19 cases on Saturday as the state reported 6,757 new Covid infections, the health department data shows. Kerala's death toll rose by 16, while 17,086 people were recovered from the deadly virus. With this, the active case tally in Kerala stands at 75,017, while the death toll is at 64,053.

Kerala registers 6,757 new Covid19 cases, 16 deaths and 17,086 recoveries today; Active cases stand at 75,017, death toll 64,053 — ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2022

As many as 7,780 people had tested positive for Covid-19 across Kerala on Friday.

As per the health department, apart from 16 deaths reported on Saturday, 96 deaths occurred in the last few days but not recorded due to late receipt of documents and 412 were designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre, were also reported.

Districts with most Covid cases:

Among the 14 districts, Ernakulam recorded the highest with 1,462 cases, Thiruvananthapuram (750) and Kozhikode (653), the release said. Of the new cases, 50 were health workers, 44 from outside the State and 6,314 were infected through contact with the source of it not being clear in 349, the release said. There are currently 1,80,392 under surveillance in various districts, of whom 1,76,266 are in-home or institutional quarantine and 4,126 in hospitals, the release said.

Karnataka eases testing rules for Kerala passengers

The Karnataka government has said passengers coming from Kerala and Goa through any mode of transportation will no longer need to carry a negative RT-PCR report. “In view of the current Covid-19 situation, the mandate of possessing RT-PCR negative test report shall be discontinued for those arriving from Goa and Kerala (airways, railways, road transport and personal vehicles)," read a government order. “However, those arriving from these states will have to present two-dose/full dose vaccination certificate," it added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.