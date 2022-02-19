Kerala: Decline in new Covid-19 cases; 6,757 new infections, 16 deaths in 24 hrs

Among the 14 districts, Ernakulam recorded the highest with 1,462 cases, Thiruvananthapuram (750) and Kozhikode (653), the release said. Of the new cases, 50 were health workers, 44 from outside the State and 6,314 were infected through contact with the source of it not being clear in 349, the release said. There are currently 1,80,392 under surveillance in various districts, of whom 1,76,266 are in-home or institutional quarantine and 4,126 in hospitals, the release said.