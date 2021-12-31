Kerala has reported 44 fresh cases of highly infectious Omicron, taking total cases of the coronavirus variant to 107, state Health Minister Veena George informed on Friday.

Covid cases have been rising in the country due to Omicron, which has now been detected in 23 states including Kerala. Highest cases have been found in Maharashtra and Delhi.

India has so far reported nearly 1300 cases out of which 374 have recovered.

Today, the country saw the highest single-day rise of 309 cases of the Omicron variant, taking the country's tally of such cases to 1,270, the Union health ministry said on Friday.

It also recorded 16,764 fresh cases and 220 more fatalities due to the infections.

Of the 1,270 patients infected with the Omicron variant of the virus, 374 have either recuperated or migrated, according to the ministry's data.

The daily rise in the number of Covid cases crossed the 16,000 mark after 64 days, taking the country's total tally to 3,48,38,804. The number of active cases of the infection has gone up to 91,361.

With agency inputs

