Kerala detects 48 more Omicron Covid variant cases, tally reaches 528

Of the cumulative 528 patients, 12 are in Kozhikode district, nine in Ernakulam, seven in Thrissur, six in Thiruvananthapuram, four in Kottayam and two in Malappuram. Kollam, Idukki, Alappuzha, Palakkad and Wayanad districts have one case each, the health department said in a release.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}