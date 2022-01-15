Kerala detects 48 more Omicron Covid variant cases, tally reaches 528

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Of the cumulative 528 patients, 12 are in Kozhikode district, nine in Ernakulam, seven in Thrissur, six in Thiruvananthapuram, four in Kottayam and two in Malappuram. Kollam, Idukki, Alappuzha, Palakkad and Wayanad districts have one case each, the health department said in a release.
There are three Tamil Nadu natives among the infected.
A total of 365 of all the patients came from low-risk countries while 92 arrived from high-risk nations. Till now, 61 people have contracted the disease from their contacts and 10 affected people reached Kerala from other states.
The state had detected its first Omicron case on December 12 in Ernakulam district when a person who had returned from the UK tested positive.
Meanwhile, the country's Omicron tally surged to 6,041 on Saturday, according to the Union health ministry.
A new variant of Covid-19 was first reported to the World Health Organisation (WHO) from South Africa on 25 November. As per the WHO, the first known confirmed B.1.1.529 infection was from a specimen collected on 9 November this year.
