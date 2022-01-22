Kerala directs pvt hospitals to set aside 50% beds for Covid patients as cases surge1 min read . 09:48 PM IST
- Today, Kerala reported 45,136 new Covid cases, taking the count to 55,74,702
Covid in Kerala: The Kerala government on Saturday instructed private hospitals in the state to set aside 50% of beds for Covid patients. This comes in the backdrop of rising Covid cases in the southern state.
The state has asked private hospitals to hand over details of daily admissions in the ICUs, use of ventilators and beds to the District Medical Officers.
In a statement, state Health Minister Veena George said that the private hospitals need to submit their daily admissions in hospitals including the number of occupants in the ICUs and use of ventilators to the DMOs concerned.
"Those hospitals which refuse to handover the data will face strict action," she said.
Today, Kerala reported 45,136 new Covid cases, taking the count to 55,74,702. The state had on Thursday logged 46,387 fresh cases, the highest single day spike since the outbreak of the pandemic in 2020.
"During the first and the second wave, we received immense support from the private hospitals. Even this time, we expect the same," the minister said.
The decision to direct the private hospitals to set aside 50% of beds for Covid patients was taken during the rapid response team's daily evaluation meeting which urged eligible people to get their vaccination doses against the virus at the earliest.
With agency inputs
