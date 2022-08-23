With an increase in the density of giant African snails, Kerala's Kottayam district will be implementing a week-long programme to reduce its numbers. According to PTI reports, snails can destroy vegetables and fruits and also cause meningitis in humans.

The Kerala district's 'Chapter one - Snail' programme deals with trapping and killing the snails and will be implemented throughout the district from August 25 to August 31, District Collector Dr P K Jayashree said in a statement. There has been an uncontrolled proliferation of the giant African snails that can seriously affect most agricultural crops, causing heavy economic losses to farmers and local residents. It further said that after the 2018 floods in Kerala, these snails have been found to be multiplying in various parts of the state and under favourable conditions can weigh up to one kilogram.

The programme would be implemented as part of the state government's 'One Health' project whose objective is to protect the health of humans, animals, nature, and other living things. Farmers' groups and associations, Kudumbashree, Haritakarma Sena, Padasekara Samiti, etc would be implementing the programme.

How Kerala government is going to fight against snail menace

As per the state government's programme, traps would be prepared by cutting or crushing leaves of cabbage or cauliflower, or papaya into small pieces, putting them in a wet sack or bed sheet, and placing them around the house to lure the snails. Once they are trapped, they are killed by immersing them in salt water, and thereafter, they are buried in pits nearby. The process will continue for a week, adding that nuisance due to the snail has been reported mostly in Uzhavoor and Pampady blocks and Melukavu panchayat of Kottayam district.

Another method to control the snail population in the state is duck farming. Snails are favourite food of ducks. The programme will be implemented in all gram panchayats and municipalities in the district in collaboration with the Departments of Agriculture, Health, Local Self Government, Animal Welfare and Forest as well as Kumarakom Agriculture Knowledge Centre and Kudumbashree.