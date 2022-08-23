Kerala district fights snail menace2 min read . Updated: 23 Aug 2022, 09:46 AM IST
- The Kerala district's 'Chapter one - Snail' programme deals with trapping and killing the snails and will be implemented from August 25 to August 31
With an increase in the density of giant African snails, Kerala's Kottayam district will be implementing a week-long programme to reduce its numbers. According to PTI reports, snails can destroy vegetables and fruits and also cause meningitis in humans.